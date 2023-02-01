.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Mrs Uchenna Onwukwe, the widow of Mr Chidi Onwukwe, who was murdered in Port Harcourt, in 2021, has told a Rivers State High Court hearing the murder case that her late husband was stabbed several times and shot.

Uchenna, who spoke Friday when the court resumed hearing in the murder trial, told the court that she saw her husband’s corps with wounds left on him by the killers.

Samuel Onwukwe, Promise George and Blessed Onyekachi Nathan are standing trial over the murder of Chidi in Port Harcourt, where he lived.

It will be recalled that the court had adjourned to hear the bail application of the three suspects on December 15 and 16, 2022 to January 27, 2023, after they were remanded in prison custody.

But when the court resumed hearing on January 17, the bail application could not be taken because one of the counsel was yet to respond to the bail application.

However, the court took the witness statements of the complainant in the matter, Uchenna, following the prosecution counsel’s, Essien Edet, notification to the court that a witness was in court for the commencement of the hearing.

Uchenna, who was admitted on oath as PW1 told the court that the killer of her husband used her kitchen knife in carrying out the act.

She narrated: “On January 27, 2021, I received a phone call from one Amarachi Nduagwu, that my late husband, Chidi John Onwukwe has been stabbed to death.

“When I got the call, I set out for Port Harcourt. On getting to my address in Port Harcourt, I met Samuel Onwukwe (1st defendant), who lives with my husband. When he saw me, he welcomed me with I smile on his face. I became confused whether the call was a prank.

“I entered the house and I did not see my husband. I now asked Mr. Samuel, where is my husband, he answered that he has been deposited at the military hospital mortuary.

“I went to the guest room where Samuel said my husband slept that night. On entering the room, I noticed that the room was totally mopped and cleaned.

“I saw a knife on the table, the knife was also clean. The knife was my kitchen knife. I asked Samuel who kept the knife on the table. He said it was the robbers that took the knife from my kitchen and left it. Samuel Onwukwe said it was the knife they used to stab him.

“I called the policemen that came with us from Elelenwo and showed them the knife. They took the knife. I requested to see the corpse, they took me to the military hospital.

“I saw his body with several wounds. The mortuary attendant said he was not only stabbed but that he was also shot. They brought out some bullets and gave to the police.”

However, the trial judge, Justice Sylvester Popnen, adjourned till February 10, 16 and 17, 2023, for the continuation of the trial.