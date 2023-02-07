My house is under attack by armed men with explosives, heavy gunfire, Ugochinyere cries out

.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has again raised the alarm that his house is under attack by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.

In a text message to Vanguard on Tuesday, Ugochinyere said, ” SOS, we are under attack again. My house is under attack by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.

” Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s house in Akokwa Ideato has been invaded by members of Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s Ebubeagu Militia, masked armed gunmen with Tiger Squad on their dresses and face-covered gunmen in police camouflage uniform shooting and holding Ikenga’s brother, Ikedi IKeagwuonu hostage to show them Ikenga’s location/whereabouts.”

Recall that on 14th January this year, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere raised the alarm that there was heavy shooting and burning of his vehicles in his country home in Imo State.

In a statement, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives Candidate in next month’s election had said, “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last acts as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently.

“As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been sent ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25mins. Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan.

“I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help. The attackers are shooting at every one in the house and this is an urgent cry for help.