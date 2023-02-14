My friends pay for most Lagos girls’ extravagant lifestyles – Nedu 

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian on-air-personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel aka Nedu Wazobia has stirred the tables again after he listed out some things most Nigerian ladies require in a relationship in the 21st century.

He made this known in an audio-video podcast on Monday.

The media celebrity, who has been criticizing women who have affairs with men for financial gain, said that many Lagos females adopt their friends’ lifestyles.

He claims that his pals pay for their extravagant lifestyles, including vacations, shopping sprees, and other things.

Nudu further stated that he doesn’t want to generalize because he knows many hardworking Lagos girls who haven’t turned to prostitution.

He said, “Most of the girls living in Lagos na men dey fund their rents. I know what am telling you. I said most, not all – vast majority still pay their rent.

“Most of them na men dey fund their rent. I know hardworking girls in Lagos, Abuja and other countries. I know the people that are paying their rent. Most of them are my friends.

Nudu points out that in Nigeria, once there is no finance, there is no romance.

He said, “But true, true, no finance… True, true, no finance, no romance. Make we no deceive ourselves. It has got to a point where you no fit do love for Nigeria without money.

“For example, but it’s bad, I no go lie give you. It’s bad because you no go even truly know who truly get your time, who true true love you. But the truth be say, If you wan follow girl talk, the money wey you go spend take buy airtime, na money.

“The money wey you take out airtime for phone, na money. You go buy data put for phone, even if una no dey see face to face, na money. You go buy fuel say wan drive go, na money.

“For example, we dey the age of social media. You dey Lagos, the girl dey Benin or na Abuja,you come dey Lagos here, who go pay pay flight to go see who, abi you go enter road go see am? And that is just the basics.

“But you see the girls of nowadays. If you no get money, bro, you just dey deceive yourself.”