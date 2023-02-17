My family wanted me to study medicine and surgery- Comedian Mazi Okeke

Fast-rising comedian, Osuoha Destiny Prince professionally known as Mazi Okeke has revealed the choice of career his parents wanted for him.



The skit maker revealed this in a recent interview with Vanguard while sharing why he joined skit making and his journey into skit making, he said “Yeah I started skit making 2019 but I took it more seriously in 2020 other times I have just been playing around and what made me start skit making. Well, I have been an actor since childhood, I was one of the leaders in drama groups in my school you know.



So it’s just like my thing, I have wanted to be an actor but my family wanted me to study medicine and surgery because I was intelligent back then in school but somehow I found myself doing what I loved doing. The journey I’ll say is tough but you know winners never quit”





The content creator who has over 800 thousand followers on Instagram however advised upcoming creators not to delve into comedy because of the millions perceived to be in the industry instead join for the love of it, “If you’re into content creating because you are seeing people buy houses and cars then you might not survive but if you are in it because you love it then you will have no option than to continue doing what you love till your breakthrough comes and my advise is do not start content creating with the mindset of people are making millions from it so let me come and make millions too because you might run away after a month or two” said Mazi Okeke. Mazi Okeke who hails from Abia state is a graduate of Biotechnology from the University of Ebonyi state.