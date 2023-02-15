My economic revival agenda revolves around agriculture – Atiku

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has identified agriculture as the surest path to Nigeria’s economic revival.

This, he said, was the reason behind his commitment to ensuring that the agricultural sector receives the priority attention it deserves if he becomes president, come May 29, 2023.

Atiku said this through a representative, Ambassador Ibrahim Bashir, during the unveiling of customized agricultural tricycle by the All Farmers Association, in Abuja, yesterday.

Bashir, who represented Atiku at the event said, “Agriculture is one of the five-point development agenda of the government of his Excellency Atiku Abubakar if millions of Nigerians give him the mandate on the 25th of February.

“Agriculture is one of the surest path to economic development. As a farmer, he understands this terrain sufficiently well and that is why he is a strong stakeholder in this enterprise.

“In his book titled ‘Covenant with Nigerians’ he wrote, “In pursuit of policy diversification, we shall the support of the development of commercially driven, technology sufficient agriculture, proficient agriculture which ensures food security, interface with manufacturers for the supply of raw materials. Agriculture will develop into modern productive and competitive venture with high job creation and poverty reduction capacity”.

He further stated that if elected president, Atiku promises to increase agricultural output from the current level of 41.13trillion to about 55 trillion by the year 2023. This implies an annual growth rate in the agricultural sector from the current 2.1% to 3.7 per annun in the year between 2023 and 2030.

Bashir further said “Atiku has promised to improve the agricultural sectors access to financial services through NIRSAL in de-risking lending to the sector by commercial and development banks.

“The overall goal is to improve the financial capacity of the famers and other agricultural producers, to adopt new technologies that will increase their yield and resilience to economic shocks.

“Atiku in his policy on agriculture promise to support and engage with women by providing basic working capital requirement for small scale farming and traditional processes as loans to the low-income group.“

According to him, central to the plan to improve agricultural production is Atiku’s promise to provide facilities for the procurement of machine to help set up and run cottage and small scale industries.

This, he noted, will create massive employment opportunities at ward levels across all the 774 local government authorities in the country.

The Presidential candidate expressed gratitude to the South Korean company and its Nigerian partners: AFAN and Farin Chiki for the initiative which he noted will greatly improve agricultural production.

In his remarks during the occasion, the National President of AFAN, Dr. Farouk Rabiu Mudi said, “The project is in consonance with our vision to build a nation where sustainable agriculture is the bedrock and co-foundation of our collective and living economy and means of livelihood leveraging on our human and material resources, connecting with rural and small holder farmers to cultivate ideas for sustainable growth.

“These tricycles will support farmers in transporting inputs and labour to their farms as well as transporting back to the community where they are produced at ease.

“We are certain that this will cut the cost of transportation farmers have been challenged with in another phase.

“To most, especially the youths, these products will serve as a support to fill the gap of redundancy of after harvest so that they can use same to keep them busy and thus improve on their income and also reduce massive rural urban migration.”