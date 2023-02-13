My DSS invitation not influenced by Atiku – Fani-Kayode

The Director, New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has said his summon by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday was not influenced by presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode had earlier alleged that Atiku and his party, PDP are planning to disrupt the presidential election slated for February 25th with soldiers.

Fani-Kayode made this allegation in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday. ..Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d'etat and establish a new and unconstitional order in our beloved country under the auspices of an ING? 2/ Related News 2023: Socio-economic hardship, blessing for Atiku's victory - People with special needs

Fani-Kayode: Watch your utterances — DSS warns political parties

Why DSS invited Fani-Kayode — Spokesman February 11, 2023

However, in a swift reaction, Atiku urged security agencies to invite Fani-Kayode for questioning over his claims that he met with serving generals to derail democracy.

Atiku specifically urged the DSS, the Nigeria Police Force as well as other relevant security agencies to take Fani-Kayode to task over his grievous and unsubstantiated insinuations boarding on treason.

Confirming invitation by the DSS on Monday, Fani-Kayode said he had been formally invited and would honour the invitation.

The former Minister also said his invitation was not influenced by Atiku and the PDP.