My decision to serve Lagosians not negotiable — Doherty, ADC candidate

Funsho Doherty, Lagos State ADC governorship candidate.

Funsho Doherty, the Lagos State governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, has debunked reports that the party collapsed its structure for Peoples Democratic Parry, PDP, noting that his ticket and decision to serve Lagosians were not negotiable.

Doherty said the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran(Jandor), had reached out to him, seeking collaboration, which he (Doherty) rejected.

Vanguard had reported on Tuesday that Jandor met with ADC’s local government chairmen, who had decided to use ADC’s structure for him.

Other reports (not by Vanguard) insinuated that Doherty might have stepped down.

However, reacting to the stories, Doherty said “Nothing could be further from the truth,” in a statement entitled ‘Staying the Course’ on Monday.

According to the ADC candidate, “Some media reports have been brought to my attention claiming that our party, ADC in Lagos State has ‘collapsed its structure’ in favour of PDP.

“Others are suggesting that I may have stepped down my candidacy. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Jandor

“The governorship candidate of the PDP had reached out to me seeking a meet, and suggested collaboration.

“In response, I told him that my ticket and resolve to serve the people of Lagos as their next governor are not negotiable.

“These fake news reports are intensifying as it becomes clearer and clearer that the people are choosing us as the credible alternative to the ruling party in Lagos. Ours is the candidacy to beat.

“These sponsored efforts are futile attempts to puncture the hope that is awakening across the length and breadth of Lagos as rich and poor, old and young align with our simple message.

“Your government CAN, MUST and WILL be made to act in your interest and deliver the quality of life, dignity and respect you deserve.

“You should expect that we may continue to face resistance to this new order.

“We must remain strong and steadfast. We will battle to the end and with your support on March 11, victory is sure,” he added.