My bitter experience with soldiers after I released my hit album ‘Goody Goody – Felix Duke

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary singer, Felix Duke who made waves in the 90s and early 2000s with his hit songs such as ‘Season’, ‘Joanna’ among others has recounted his bitter experience with the Nigerian military, recalling how they came after his life immediately he released his second album, “Goody Goody.”

The singer said the ugly experience forced him to relocate to the United Kingdom

The President, Creative Industry Group, CIG, said he released his second album, ‘Goody Goody” containing tracks like “Military stay in the Barracks”, “Baba Baba” featuring 2face and Sunny Neji at a time when the country returned to civil rule in 1998. The album won the best reggae music of the year in 2000, at the FAME music award.

But immediately it was released, Duke said soldiers came after him because of the track, “Military stay in the Barracks”, where he reminded them that we were not in a military dispensation but civilian dispensation and therefore, they should go back to the barracks.

“After the song was released the military came after me. I went into hiding before I finally relocated to London where I resided for a while. It affected my career,” Duke narrated.

The soft-spoken Benin-born entertainer came back to Nigeria in 2005, and released his third studio album ,“Joanna”, which won him many laurels in 2006.

He said he’s still into music, currently working on his new album titled “Holy Water” which he will drop soon. The album is a follow up to his 2012 single “Cynthia” featuring Patoranking and 100 Degrees