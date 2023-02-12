My administration revamped education sector through increased funding says Buhari

.

…as Olanipekun, others bag honorary degrees at FUOYE convocation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has revamped the education sector through increased funding for human capital and infrastructural development.

Buhari, represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, said this on Saturday during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE.

He said that his campaign promises was based on enhancing economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight, noted that he was fulfilled that huge successes were recorded in the three fundamental issues.

He said: “Let me remind us all that my campaign to become president in 2015 was built on the promise to improve the securit, strengthen economy and combat corruption. It is with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah that I make a bold to say that we have delivered on the three promises.

“At my inauguration, the country was practically under the seige of terrorism and other forms of insecurity. With every sense of responsibility, I state bodly that war against terrorism has been fought and won as all the territories lost to the these groups have been reclaimed. And terrorism in Nigeria today is breathing its last breath.

“It is also noteworthy that under my watch Nigeria rose from the brackish waters of near-economic collapse to become acknowledged as the largest economy on the African continent. This is no mean feat. It is not a given. It can only be the result of well-orchestrated developmental plan.

“Corruption also held the country by the jugular before I assumed office in 2015. It is also an acknowledged fact that the policies of my administration, including the introduction of the TSA, the whistle-blowing policy and the intensification of prosections by anti-corruption agencies have rolled back the tide of corruption in the country.

“While it is an impossibility to channel all the available funds in the country to the education sector, it is a matter of public knowledge that my administration, since its inception on May 29 2015, has been incrementally increasing funding to the sector in its yearly budgets.”

Also, made a visiting professor on Constitutional Law is the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; former Managing Director of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya and former Super Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami were garlanded with honorary degrees for their contributions to national development.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina said that the institution within the shortest time of creation has carved a niche for itself on an international grid of academic excellence.

While congratulating the graduands on their academic feats, Fasina admonished them to positively project the image of the institution.