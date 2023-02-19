Music Promoter, Prince Adebayo, spreads Tentacles to Kenya

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Prince Imoleayo Adebayo has launched a new branch of JAZZ RECORDS LIMITED as a platform for his music promotion business in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event which was held on Friday February 17, 2023 had Nigerian Superstar Berry Tiga as the guest artist.

Prince Adebayo promised to promote his music according to standard practice and also work with other promoters to support upcoming artists in Kenya.

In his remarks, the CEO of Kulture one Africa, Ali Umaro, promised to always give his support and always make his party hall available whenever it is needed for events.

Bigwigs in the Kenya music industry like Bruce Entertainment, Sharp Entertainment and Gomez world Entertainment also came to show their support at the launching ceremony.