Music is where I find expression – Kelvin Ossai

By Juliet Ebirim

Kelvin Ossai is not an average content creator on social media. The young maverick has stretched his artistry beyond creating content for aspiring UK immigrants to creating melodies showcasing the depth of African talent.



In his recently released single dubbed, ‘Loving You’, the Nigerian-born maestro weaves mid-tempo sonics with intimate songwriting to create love anthems perfect for this season.



The popular social media sensation, who lives and works in London as a trained nurse and singer, started music from his childhood before taking it up professionally in college.



“In primary school, I was among the band boys where I learnt to play the recorder. In secondary school, I was part of the school and church choir, where I learnt to play the keyboard and drums. I have always been deeply rooted in music. In my university days, I was also in the choir and at some point a music director.”



“I released my first song after my graduation from UNIPORT and have since been releasing songs. Music is where I find my expression, create stories and happiness,” he said.



Kelvin Ossai, who has helped many Africans migrate successfully to other climes across the world, says his vision is to keep making timeless music.



“I don’t see myself leaving music. I hope to create more songs and tunes for all in the near future. At the moment, I am reshaping my sound.”