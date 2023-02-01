.

The Muslim Right Concern (MURIC), has called for justice for a woman allegedly raped inside a worship centre in Oyo State.

MURIC said this in a statement by its Oyo State Ambassador, Mr Ibrahim Agunbiade on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the group would do everything within its power to ensure that the case was not swept under the carpet.

“MURIC confirmed that the suspect is one Idris, also known as Kesari Rekereke,”he said.

He alleged that Kesari Rekereke was the son of an influential transport union leader known in the Oyo State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“We call for the prosecution of Idris and warn that the case must not be swept under the carpet.

“We commend the police for arresting the culprit. Justice must not only be done in this case, but it must also be seen to have been done,” he said.

Agunbiade appealed to the Muslim faithful in the state to remain calm, law-abiding and allow the law to take its natural cause.