Murder of soldier: Army denies attack on police station

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that soldiers attacked Ogijo police station in Lagos State, following the death of a soldier, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a police officer on Wednesday.

A statement from the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said: “An angry mob at Ogijo community, a border town between Ogun and Lagos states, attacked a police station on February 15, 2023, following the death of a soldier, who was stabbed to death by a policeman.

“The victim confronted the suspect, who was not properly dressed and standing very close to the patrol vehicle of Operation MESA to confirm his identity. This led to an argument and subsequently, the unfortunate incident.

“The soldier was immediately rushed to Lagos State Polytechnic Hospital, Odogunyan, for medical attention, but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The soldier’s remains have been moved to 174 Battalion Medical Centre in Ikorodu. The suspect has also since been arrested and kept in military custody for his safety and subsequent hand over to Nigeria Police for prosecution.

“The angry mob that witnessed the unfortunate incident took advantage of this and attacked the police station in the community. Troops have been deployed around the vicinity of all police stations in the Ikorodu area to prevent the breakdown of law and order. The situation is, however, under control as normalcy has returned to the community.”