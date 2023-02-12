Muazu tasks FGC Ilorin students on hard work, good character

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The National President of Federal Government College, Ilorin in Kwara state, Admiral Muazu Salami has urged students of the institution to make hard work and good character their core traits.

Salami said this at the entrance of the school gate on Friday while addressing the students who had gathered to welcome him and other members of the executives into the school premises to kickstart the one-week-long celebrations of 50th years anniversary of the college.

Salami said,”This 50 years anniversary has challenged us to move to greater heights,so it’s not just about eating and dancing. and merriment.

“Its also an opportunity for we the older ones to mentor you people to have the belief in yourself that with hardworking, perseverance and developing the right character expected of the students of history, the sky would be your limit.”

Salami who looked back at his days in the college, said,”We are happy with those that trained and mentored us and guided us and with the help of almighty God we are where we are today.”

He also recalled that the school used to be the best in sports in Kwara state in those days,and therefore urged the students to be determined to do better than what they did during their own time.

Muazu also urged the students to be disciplined and be good ambassadors of the college.

“I also want you all to be Godly in all your affairs behave yourselves and obey the school authorities. and obey the rules and regulations of the society and ultimately be good citizens of this country.”He said.

He further urged them to be cognisance of the fact that the mission statement of the school is to produce students that could compete with their peers globally in all endeavours of life.

Muazu also said that It was the investment that the government invested in them that they have come to give back to the college, stressing that they are greatful that the government has produced them.

Chairman Central Working Committee Mr Segun Edun during the press conference hinted that former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor of Cross River state,and former student Donald Duke are among the important personalities that would grace the lecture and dinner programme next week Thursday during the weeklong celebration.

There was Jumat service on Friday while there would be Church service on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary, Mr Edun added.

He also said that Solar power project that would provide constant power supply in the college and beef up security would be commissioned during the programme.

Chairperson local organisation Committee,Dr Mrs Mutiat Balogun in her remark said old students who couldn’t be physically present would join the program virtually.

She also said that the school in the last 50 years has produced governors Senators,several permanent secretaries, several commissioners of police, DIGs Bankers ,Engineers among other professionals.