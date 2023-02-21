Mr Mekoyo set to release debut album ‘My Shield’

Mr Mekoyo will remind you why he is mekoyo – Vector, Twitter

Mr Mekoyo, on the 20th January, 2023 unveiled ‘All I Have Is You’, one of the singles from his hugely anticipated debut album – My Shield, expected to be out February 24th via D Mekoyo Entertainment independent label.

The release of ‘All I Have Is You’ follows Mr Mekoyo’s unstoppable success as a renowned producer and artist. The thrilling Gospel sound is unapologetically about total humility to God who maketh everything right in His time.

Given the success of the teaser single across digital streaming platforms, there’s a huge expectation of Mr Mekoyo’s debut album. His style comprises a wide spectrum of genres based on his careful understudy of such classical, hip-pop and traditional music overtime as a producer and artist.

Now poised to join the pantheon of international Gospel greats, Mr Mekoyo, born Nnaemeka Ugochukwu Onusiriuka, believes this is an album of extraordinary journey to where he truly belongs in the scheme of things as far as Gospel music is concerned.

Mr Mekoyo says: “Most of the time, I’ve evoked my creative best to the much acclaimed success of other artists. The album – My Shield – is truly a due I owe myself and to God; and the Christian community globally as a renowned Gospel minister with an inspiring message that we owe it all to God.”

The graduate of mechanical engineering from the University of Nigeria possesses a wealth of experience working with Gospel icons Pastor Elijah Oyelade, Solomon Lange and a host of others.

Mr Mekoyo is also credited for Styl-plus highly acclaimed single ‘Olufunmi’ and Vector’s ‘What’s that’. He’s been mentioned on many artists’ sleeve credits as producer and writer.