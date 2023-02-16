Mozambican pastor dies fasting to break Jesus’ 40-day record

By Biodun Busari

A pastor, Francisco Barajah has died in Mozambique during his 40-day fasting exercise to allegedly break the record of Jesus on the biblical Mount of Olives.

The BBC reports that the Mozambican man of God could observe only 25 days out of the forty he had purposed before he met his demise.

According to the BBC, Barajah, the pastor and founder of Santa Trindade Evangelical in the Mozambique’s central province of Manica Church, was confirmed dead on Wednesday.

Barajah was reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital in Beira before he was pronounced dead.

He had been rushed there in critical condition after 25 days of fasting.

The man of God had lost a lot of weight to the point where he could not stand up, bathe or walk, and efforts to help him regain his health waned.

His relatives and church members took him to the hospital for treatment as his condition kept deteriorating.

Doctors tried their best to save the man but the damage to his health was probably beyond redemption, so he gave up the ghost.