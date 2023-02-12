Movie Review: The Delegates and the Nigerian political situation

By Ayo Onikoyi

In October 20, 2022, when The Delegates premiered at EbonyLife Place, V.I., Lagos, one could tell that Arch Hub Africa, in the production of The Delegates, had found a rhythm to a pulsating song which had been on the lips of Nigerians for very long – the politics of election.

In the race to become the President of Niger-area…sorry, Regin-area school, three pupils must convince their peers through campaigns and manifesto that one of them is the most qualified for the post.

Let us digress a bit from the political fictional tale. Nigeria has many candidates vying for the office of the President in 2023, but can you agree with me that three individuals are most recognized at this stage?

The Delegates movie draws parallels with what is happening in the country now. It very much describes the mentality of a system, conditioned to bend the little will it has left to the whims of the poverty that engulfs it on a day-to-day basis. It is a story driven by a single major plot, made robust by the brilliance of Ayo Adesanya, Oke Ozoeshi and Michael Akpujiha, under the direction of the winner of the AMVCA 2020 for Best Short Movie, Bola (Enigma) Akanbi.

The Delegates’ political premise is a voice of reason for Nigerians who care about the future of Nigeria. While we can afford to smile and praise the brilliance of the actors for their seamless portrayal of our situation on screen, let us also fold our arms and think critically about ourselves and the decisions we can in our own capacity make, and act on with all hands on deck to influence true change in the fortunes of our country in the coming elections. Nigeria needs her people to return to her former glory or better yet achieve greater heights, worthy of her massive potential.

We can be The Delegates who brings to reality this beautiful dream or better yet, the architects of the future we desire.

In the words of Wangari Maathai, “It is the little things citizens do that will make a difference.”