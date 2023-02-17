Mount’s contract extension is complicated — Chelsea coach, Potter

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed that reaching an agreement for a contract extension with Mason Mount has been tedious and “complicated”.

Potter wants the English international to stick around at the club longer in view of the fact that Mount has been a regular starter under him.

“It’s always complicated. I’ll leave it between Mason and the club,” the Chelsea gaffer retorted when asked about Mount’s contract.

“He’s been fantastic to work with. Of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly,” he ended.

The Blues representatives are still taking attempts to renew his deal with other Premier League clubs eyeing the midfielder.

The 24-year-old contract is to end on June 2024 but he is reluctant in staying at Stamford Bridge for another season.

Although the club are planning to sweep some players out to regain some of the money they spent on January transfers, Mount isn’t part of the ones they are planning on releasing.

Chelsea are sitting tenth in the Premier League and is looking to redeem themselves against Southampton following their midweek Champions League defeat to Dortmund.