Moroccan official to handle Nigeria versus Senegal clash at Egypt 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Moroccan Jalal Jayed as referee for Sunday’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations Group A battle between seven-time champions Nigeria and Senegal.

In the match scheduled for the Cairo International Stadium, Jayed will be assisted by Tunisian Mohamed Bakir (assistant referee 1), Algerian Hamza Bouzit (assistant referee 2) and Ivorian Clement Kpan.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m Egypt time (6 p.m Nigeria time), three hours after the tournament’s opening game between hosts Egypt and Mozambique at the same venue.

While Hussein Jenayah from Tunisia will be the match commissioner, Burundian Jean Birumushahu will serve as referee assessor and Imade El Fahouss from Morocco will be the general coordinator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian team, the Flying Eagles, meanwhile had their first official training session in Cairo on Friday.

According to Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the training was at the Jewel Hotel training field.

Nigeria, two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists and one-time bronze medallists, will be gunning for an eighth continental title at the finals in Egypt.

They take on host nation Egypt and Mozambique in other games in Group A.

Only the four top-placed teams at the 12-nation tournament will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles’ training, which was under the supervision of Head Coach Ladan Bosso and his technical team, was for 90 minutes on Friday.

The session focused on players’ recovery after the trip from Casablanca to Cairo on Friday.

Another session is expected to be held on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m local time (7:30 p.m Nigeria time).

Olajire added also that Belgium-based Ahmed Abdullahi has joined the Flying Eagles’ squad in Cairo.

The KAA Gent forward arrived in Cairo in the early hours of Friday morning.

Abdullahi was part of the team which emerged WAFU B Under-20 champions in Niger Republic in May.

The forward scored one goal at the regional tournament in spite of injury ruling him out of the tournament after he suffered a head injury during a match with Burkina Faso.

He is expected to offer more attacking options upfront to Bosso. (NAN)