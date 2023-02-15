Money swap: Buhari demarketing APC — NEF spokesman

.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described the lingering naira swap policy as a ‘mess-up’ from president Muhamadu Buhari on the eve of the general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed, who insisted that the naira swap was a serious de-marketing for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, said: “How we got here is because President Buhari has messed up, to the point that he’s ready to go, to have allowed this kind of mess to happen when you are even campaigning for your own party.

“The money thing is a major de-marketing strategy for the APC. If there was any strategy to lose the election, it couldn’t have been around the fiasco of changing the nation’s currency.

“Their own people said this is designed to make Tinubu lose and President Buhari is following him around. Literally in three to four weeks, you have destroyed the informal sector of the economy”.