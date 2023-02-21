Money management important for entertainers, says Mista Styles

Mfon Bassey Essien, formerly known as FreeStyle tha’ Shogun and now performing as Mista Styles, has released a statement highlighting the importance of money management and multiple sources of income streams for musicians and entertainment creatives in the Nigerian music industry.

As an experienced artist who has been in the industry for over a decade, Mista Styles understands the struggles of musicians in managing their finances and building sustainable careers. He believes that every musician needs to have a clear understanding of money management and the importance of having multiple streams of income.

“Moneymaking in the Nigerian music industry is not as easy as it seems,” says Mista Styles. “It requires discipline, hard work, and an understanding of money management. It’s not just about making music and getting paid. You need to have a plan for your finances and be intentional about it.”

Mista Styles encourages musicians and creatives to diversify their income streams by exploring other revenue sources beyond music. He suggests that musicians can consider investing in real estate, starting a business, or exploring other creative ventures that align with their skills and interests.

“Music is just one aspect of who we are as creatives,” Mista Styles explains. “We have so much more to offer beyond our music. We need to leverage our talents and skills to create multiple income streams and build sustainable careers.”

Mista Styles also emphasizes the importance of seeking professional advice when it comes to money management. He suggests that musicians should work with financial advisors and accountants who specialize in the entertainment industry to help them manage their finances effectively.

“As musicians, we need to understand that we are running a business,” says Mista Styles. “We need to take our finances seriously and seek professional advice when necessary. This will help us make informed decisions and avoid financial pitfalls.”

Mista Styles hopes that his message will inspire musicians and creatives in the Nigerian music industry to take charge of their finances and build sustainable careers.

About Mista Styles: Mfon Bassey Essien, professionallyknown as Mista Styles, is a Nigerian-American musician and creative who has been in the industry for over a decade. He is a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter who has released several hit songs over the years.