Dozens of prominent Nigerian professionals in the media, finance, entertainment, human rights and other sectors have confirmed their readiness to attend and speak at the 2023 Linda Ikeji’s Self-made Woman Conference in partnership with The Black Mentor.

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu, CEO of Ebonylife Media would be at the event as keynote Speaker while others expected to speak are publisher and author, Betty Irabor, TV icon, Funmi Iyanda, comedian and social media influencer, Anita ‘Real Warri Pikin’ Asuoha, and finance gurus, Tomie Balogun and Sola Adesakin

According to a statement put out Thursday by the media team of Wealth Flow LLC, a company owned by The Black Mentor, the US based Mindset Coach and investor is sponsoring Linda Ikeji’s Self-Made Woman Conference, which is expected to be Africa’s biggest Women Conference, in partnership with Mr. Joseph Nantomah whose vision is to globally unveil wealth creation access to people across the world.

The statement said the Self-Made Woman Conference is a non-profitable initiative committed to discovering talents, rendering mentorship and financial support to women with entrepreneurial skills and other potentials and was kick-started in 2013 with hundreds of women across states in Nigeria already empowered.

It stated that the forthcoming 2023 edition of the conference which is already declared as the Number 1 wealth building conference for women in Nigeria, will inspire participants, discover more creative minds, train aspiring entrepreneurs, and will also provide financial empowerment for women with entrepreneurial skills who submit feasible business plans right at the event.

According to the statement, “This year’s edition of the Self-made Woman Conference (SMWC) is slated to hold this Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 10am.

“The event will equally feature activities like lectures, training, question and answer sessions, including breakfast, lunch and entertainment for participants with an adjusted capacity to accommodate and empower more entrants, with no registration fee attached.”

It described Nantomah as the No. 1 African-American Mindset Coach and quoted him to have encouraged the general public to be part of this year’s conference as the edition promises to create a huge impact and value in the lives of women in Nigeria.

“Joseph Nantomah expresses happiness over his several contributions to human capital development and giving back to his country of birth, Nigeria, through sponsoring the Self-made Woman Conference 2023,” the statement added.