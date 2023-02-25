Missing Logo: Ondo Central LP Senatorial Candidate calls for cancellation of poll

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Ondo Central Senatorial district, in Ondo state, Hon Folarin Oria, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel the poll

Oria alleged that the logo of the party was not on the ballots used for the election, thereby allegedly disenfranchising his supporters.

He said this while speaking with Vanguard on Saturday.

The candidate, who expressed his disappointment on the development, therefore, urged the electoral commission, to nullify the election and conduct a fresh poll in the senatorial district.

According to him “it was a great shock and anti-climax to most of our supporters when they couldn’t find our party logo on the ballot.

” Is this a deliberate disenfranchisement of our supporters? Considering a Federal high court has given a judgement on the 2nd of February for INEC to include Labour Party candidates.

” If you remember on June 3rd 2022, Labour Party conducted its primary for Ondo central senatorial district in line with the electoral act, the primary which was subsequently won by Hon Folarin Oria. And also the House of Representatives in Akure’s south and North federal constituency. Hon Elesaodo Olayemi Ruth.

“We urge INEC to look into the matter as it has the mandate to run a free, fair, credible and inclusive poll.

“This development caused a lot of distress to our supporters and gave room for voter apathy among most of our followers.

Oria said that ” We call for the cancellation of the poll, and INEC should reschedule for a later day to be able to accommodate our party, for fairness, equity and Justice.

Recall, that the state chapter of the Party had earlier cried out over the omission of its logo on the ballots that were used for the Saturday election.

It’s state secretary, Mr Agbaje Abiodun, demanded that the INEC should postpone the senatorial and house of representatives elections till another date or “do the needful”.