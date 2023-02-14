Minister decries states’ performance in open defecation-free target



….urges Nigerians to own ODF Campaign



….as partners call for inclusive approach





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Monday, decried poor performance of State governments to achieve Open Defecation Free, ODF, by 2025.

Adamu expressed his displeasure in his opening remarks while declaring open the 2nd National Retreat for States on the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use The Toilet’ Campaign in Abuja.

He said it has become imperative to restrategize and ensure the approach is reinvigorated in order to address some of the challenges identified including funding gaps as a way to change the narrative.

The two-day meeting had in attendance representatives from all state water agencies, and other partners, and the meeting is to exchange useful ideas and strategies to address identified challenges in the process of achieving ODF in the State and other avenues that would boost the process.

He said: “Some States are still upcoming, while Katsina State is hopefully going to be the next one, but there are states where there’s virtually no progress at all, that’s why every time, we need to review the situation from time to time and find a way to encourage the states.

“We have given every support and we will continue to provide that support, but we need that political level, the highest level in the States, for the country to have a lot of traction.”

He also made it clear that Nigerians should own the ODF Campaign and not to leave it to the Federal and State governments alone, because they are the direct beneficiaries of such Water, Sanitation and Hygiene programmes.

“But I keep saying once you have the political will as a people, take this campaign as theirs, they own it, it is going to go on autopilot.

“So what we are waiting for is for the nation, not only the state governments, but the people themselves, to own this campaign, to understand that sanitation is a personal obligation”, he said.

However, the Minister also pointed out that the aspect of building toilets for public and private uses are good but the basic issue is the demand for the toilets along with good behavioural attitudes that makes it befitting for the use of toilets.

He further stated that it is also imperative to ensure a virile and sustainable sanitation market.

“It is imperative that we strengthen our supply chain towards sanitation building and the creation of a sanitation market that will propel a new economy that will ensure better livelihood.

“Poverty reduction and job creation are all the benefits of the new economy, achieving this however, will require the involvement of all stakeholders”, he added.

UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist, Oumar Doumbouya, commended Nigeria over her attainment of over 100 ODF local governments, which Doumbouya described as huge achievement even for the West African region, where Nigeria occupies a very strategic position and plays key role in the sub-region.

Meanwhile, he stressed the need to close the gaps and ensure on up-scaling current efforts and achievements in order to achieve the 2025 target of being ODF nation in Africa.

However, he (Doumbouya ) called on stakeholders to ensure the innovation approach is set in motion to bring everybody on board and be on the same page in order to fast-track the achievement even before 2025.

In a goodwill message, the Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, noted that Nigeria’s potential to excel in the sanitation economy is huge in terms of job creation, revenue generation and a healthier economy, with efficient provision of safely managed WASH services.

Meanwhile, Mere disclosed that the Organised Private Sector, OPS in WASH sub-sector, would announce some partnerships soon, which is basically aimed at declaring 100 LGAs Open Defecation Free.

“Several reviews have continued to indicate that the major cause of the seemingly slow pace relates to the level of uptake and commitment from the States where the LGAs are located. In anticipation of this and knowing from the onset that the states represented the most strategic players and important catalysts to achieving an ODF nation. WaterAid had initiated a clean family campaign which sought to take the States with the family and the launching pad.

WaterAid had also in anticipation of stimulating thoughts toward ensuring sustainability of ODF communities, commenced conversation around our rethinking rural sanitation approach, in collaboration with the National Water Resource Institute with which we have executed a MoU.

“WaterAid remains committed to playing her part in ensuring a ODF Nigeria and in supporting the States to accelerate progress”, she stated.