Mindless bloodletting in Nigeria beyond depressing — Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has bemoaned the spate of gruesome killings of politicians and innocent Nigerians as “mindless bloodletting” that is “beyond depressing.”

Obi made this statement via his verified Twitter handle while condemning the assassination of the Enugu East Senatorial candidate of his party, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, which happened Wednesday night.

Gunmen killed and burnt Chukwu at Amechi Awkunanaw, the country home of ex-Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani while he was returning to Agbani, his country hometown in Enugu.

The assailants also reportedly killed five supporters, who were said to be with him inside his car.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Obi said, “We must not continue to toe this dangerous path.”

“I strongly condemn the killing of Barr Chukwu in all its entirety. Human lives must remain precious, irrespective of political affiliation,” Obi wrote.

“This mindless bloodletting that occurs in the nation is beyond depressing. We must not continue to toe this dangerous path.”

“Enough of the killings, now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss.”

The former Anambra governor appealed to the security agents to find Chukwu’s killers and prosecute them.

“I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book, the perpetrators of this crime, and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation,” Obi added.