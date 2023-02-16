Mikano Changan raises the bar with six years warranty

MIKANO Motors has once again raised the bar in the nation’s automobile industry with its newly acquired Changan brand. The latest sensational automotive dealership has slammed a six-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty, depending on which comes first, on the Changan models, which is the highest in the country at the moment. Ralph Haider, General Manager of Mikano Motors, while reviewing their activities on their brand at their Victoria Island, Lagos showroom, said that the high warranty on the Changan is a demonstration of the brand’s quality, which recently celebrated its 160-year anniversary.

It would be recalled that Mikano, at the introduction of the Geely brand two years ago, offered a five-year warranty on the models. According to Haider, Mikano is adding the Changan to its portfolio, which also includes the Geely, Maxus, and ZNA pickups. He said that their brands are world-class products that can compete with top brands anywhere in the world, stressing: “Changan is one of the best in the world and has been recognized by JD Power as such. People trust the Mikano brand, and we can’t afford to disappoint. All together, Mikano will be introducing 15 models of Changan into the Nigerian market, as well as seven Geely models. For Changan, 15 models are available, ranging from pool cars to operation vehicles, luxury vehicles, buses, and SUVs. Everything will be covered by the brand.”

He noted the company’s goal is to become the second fastest-selling brand soon and grow from there, adding that in two years Mikano will have four brands in its kitty because it needs to cater to its numerous customers with varied tastes, and that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Already in the Mikano showroom are the Changan CS35 plus, CS75, Eado DT sedan, and CS85 coupe, which looks like the BMW X6.

The Mikano general manager described the Changan brand as the only one that will give the owner the best of European, American, and Japanese cars in one. It is the only car that has all the technology, and the six-year warranty is coming from the manufacturer.

In his remark, the National Sales Manager, Mr. Chijioke Mbonu, said that within a short period of two months, over 500 units of the Changan models have been sold to the Lagos government, banks, construction companies, and other government agencies. Assuring on the after sales backup, he said 15 Mikano dealers are spread across the country to handle the after sales and repair and that they are working towards doubling the number this year.

Meanwhile, Mr. Haider has assured all existing Changan customers who acquired their vehicles before they took over the dealership that their vehicles will enjoy the best attention from Mikano. “We will take the database and will care for every Changan in Nigeria.” Adding those two words keeps the company going: “follow-up and goodwill with us.” The customers have peace of mind, and we are improving on this every time. He explained that Changan has the same supplier as leading brands like Ford and Suzuki, and there are 500 world leading suppliers that are supplying Changan.