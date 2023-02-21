Middle East Energy to bring together over 170 countries for its 48th edition of Global Energy Transition

…registration is open for the event scheduled to hold in Dubai from 7 – 9 March 2023.

Middle East Energy the leading energy industry event in the MEA region, will be making its anticipated return to Dubai World Trade Centre on 7 – 9 March 2023 to guide energy transition conversations across the globe. Organised by Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organiser, it is set to bring together buyers and sellers from across different countries to explore the latest advancements in energy products and solutions.

The 48th edition will provide opportunities to network with international energy suppliers, discover products and solutions that are changing the energy landscape, and build long-lasting business relationships.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager, Middle East Energy, said, “Over the years, Middle East Energy has supported the global energy community to find solutions that empower the rapid acceleration of electricity consumption across the Middle East and other parts of the world. This year, the aim is to advance the conversations in light of the current global reality and changes in the energy industry. This event also brings together the highest level of decision-makers and international partners to connect and discover innovative products and solutions that can deliver cleaner energy and supply sustainable power.”

With over 800 exhibiting companies representing 170 countries and a 20,000+ global audience, participants will explore insights on the future of alternative energy solutions that will help in delivering more efficient and effective power systems. This edition of Middle East Energy will focus on five key product sections that are leading the way in the energy transition: Smart Solutions, Renewable & Clean Energy, Backup Generators & Critical Power, Transmission & Distribution, and Energy Consumption & Management.

Middle East Energy will also feature strategic conferences and content arenas focusing on the latest technologies and products to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, support relationship building, and uncover solutions to some of the most pressing challenges posed by the energy transition. These include CEO roundtables, technical sessions, and the Intersolar Conference which will bring together global policymakers, utilities, developers, financiers, and technology leaders across three days to create the blueprint for a successful energy transition across the Middle East and Africa.

Confirmed panellists include:

· Licypriya Kangujam, a 11-year-old climate activist.

· Raphael Mworia, Commercial Director, KETRACO – Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd

· Abraham Serem, Acting Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, KenGen – Kenya Electricity Generating Company

· Abdulaziz Al Naim, CEO, Saudi Power Company

· Dr Joseph Oketch, Director – Electricity and Renewable Energy, Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya

· HE Mrs Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco

· Azhar Hussain, Principal Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation

Other conferences include The Technical Seminar, an interactive forum for the world’s leading energy experts and technical minds to discuss and explore the innovations and technologies driving the energy transition and Intersolar Middle East, a gathering of solar and renewable energy industry professionals in the MEA region to discuss the transformative dynamics of renewable energies around the world.

The event is supported by numerous trade associations, governmental agencies, and industry partners such as Alfanar as the Diamond sponsor; Baudouin and Riyadh Cables Group as Platinum sponsors; Ducab, LTC Group, and Bahra Electric as Gold sponsors; Riello UPS as a Silver sponsor and Eaton as Technology Partner. For more information, please visit https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html