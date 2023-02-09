Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates finds love two years after divorce

By Ada Osadebe

US-billionaire businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has found love once again, after being divorced for more than a year.

The 67-year-old businessman is reportedly seeing 60- years -old Paula Hurd, the wife of the late Mark Hurd, a former co-CEO of Oracle who passed away in 2019.

Paula and Gates are reputed to be ardent tennis supporters, and the lovers have reportedly been seen going to the same tournaments over time.

Recall that the couples reportedly appeared last month at the Australian Open in Melbourne and Sydney.

Paula, a former tech executive is now a philanthropist, event director, and organizer.

After spending 34 years together and 27 years married, Gates and Melinda announced their divorce in May 2021.

They got married in 1994 and welcome their three kids together, Jennifer and Phoebe, their girls, and a son, Rory.

The billionaire, who acknowledged his “grieve“ over their divorce, said he is still friendly with his ex-wife.

He said, “We have a super important, complex, close relationship where we’ve chosen to work together. And I’m very happy that we get to work together. I’m also grieving the same way she is.”