Mega Millions Naija: Lottery firm presents cheque of N2m to winner

International Gaming and Entertainment Limited (IGE), promoters of “Mega Millions Naija lottery scheme says it is obligated to sustain its core value of integrity to subscribers that emerged as lucky winners of the mega millions naija” lottery scheme.

Director of IGE, Mr Okwy Okeke said this at the presentation of a two million Naira cheque to a lucky winner, Mr Oluseyi Lasisi in Abuja on Thursday.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that IGE is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to operate a national lottery promotional scheme, “Mega Millions Naija.”

Okeke said, shortly after presentation of the cheque to the winner said:

“If you are regulated and your licence is current with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, it means that you are legitimate and legal.

“Mega Millions Naija is actually a messenger platform, that simply helps people to buy tickets for the lottery played either in Western Europe, North America or Australia, and Brazil and would also help you collect the money at no extra commission.

“And when you win, we help you collect, so you don’t have to travel, without us you will have to fly to many countries to participate in any of their lotteries, but with us, you send us as messengers and we get it done for you.”

He said the company via its activities was also contributing to the growth of the economy via job creation and provision of corporate social responsibility.

“We assist Nigerian economy and Nigerians in more ways than one.

“We employ many Nigerians, and for every naira worth of lottery people buy, we dedicate a percentage to charity , we are still in the process of building a school block at Seun, near Sagamu in Ogun State, so we also engage in charity.

“From the point of view of the economy,money won comes into Nigerian economy, and money won has a way of shoring up the value of the Naira.”

He explained that the company was involved in facilitation of playing of multiple lotteries for subscribers every single day.

“Three to six lotteries are drawn on our platform and very soon we would also start a local draw of every week, we would give out million Naira to a roundom player, Monday to Saturday we have multiple lotteries drawn, a good example is the US power ball draw.”

He said it was important for the media to be aware about the winnings by Nigerians for purpose of documentation, confidence building by, local and international regulators, third parties, adding that lottery thrives on trust.

He said the winner, Mr Oluseyi Lasisi played the category of the Euro jackpot lottery for which he marked four cards that resulted in his winning of over four thousands Euros which was an equivalent of two million Naira.

Lasisi, winner of the two million Naira at the presentation of the cheque was represented by his friend, Mr Adekunle Mohammad, who received the cheque on his behalf.

Mohammad ,who expressed delight for the cheque said: “I feel very happy for my friend, considering the financial challenges in the country now. “Honestly two million Naira is a huge amount, and I know he will be very happy to receive the fund.”

He said the Mega Million Naija lottery project was unique and real ,while encouraging people to participate.

Mohammed thanked management of IGE, promoters of Mega Million Naija lottery for its contributions to growth of the economy via the lottery project