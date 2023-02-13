Meeting with Peter Obi not endorsement – Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, Monday said that he has not endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

He noted that Obi’s visit was not an endorsement but an opportunity for him to present the blueprint of his party.

Gani Adams equally noted that the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, will not be used to disrupt Lagos and Yoruba land.

His words: “I appreciate your gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is a show of your passion and dedication.

“Your respect for the stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a reflection of your understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, leader of the OPC and global convener of the OPU, we are neutral for now.

“However, we will discuss the issue at the various meetings of our stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“Anybody that wants to be the Nigerian president should restructure the country into federating units where each region will develop at their pace.

“Our founding fathers agreed on an enduring template of federalism based on the independent constitution of 1960, but the military came and thwarted our polity by changing federalism to unitary system, after a year there was a civil war in 1967 and shortly thereafter, our living together was based on mutual suspicion.

“With all your beautiful ideas, if Nigeria is not restructured to regionalism, it will be very difficult to achieve.

“Two weeks ago, there was a report that a particular candidate will be using the OPC to disrupt Lagos and Yoruba land if a particular candidate loses.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, I have had an enduring relationship with the Igbo.

“Your visit is not an endorsement but it is an opportunity for you to present the blueprint of your party to us as an organization. With the point you have highlighted so far, it is my hope that you are a man of integrity. My prayer is that God will grant your heart’s desires.”