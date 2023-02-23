Meet Nigerian female entrepreneur helping business in Africa grow

Toyin Akaninyene Udoabba formerly known as Toyin Akan, is a serial Entrepreneur with over 18 years’ experience in providing advertising support products and services to multinationals and top tier companies in Nigeria and Ghana, who has assured her clients that money would never be an issue as long as her service is concerned.

The CEO of Naijasalesmaker also promised that business owners and beginners would be able to transform their sales from 0 to Millions within 30 days through her sales academy. “I noticed there are many small business owners online who were not marketing their brands the right way and when I sent messages to some of them to patronize them, it took some long hours to respond to my enquiry, some never closed the sale and some didn’t tell me the right words to make me buy from them. I decided to create Naijasalesmaker to teach them how to get customers online by using working strategies that can make total strangers attracted to those brands and also become loyal customers to them.

“I have worked with Chi Limited, 2006 till date (Rebranding of Chivita, Supply of branded promotional and advertising support items for Hollandia, Caaprisonne, Bigi and other products of Chi Limited). RB Nigeria, 2011 to 2022 (Rebranding Supply of branded promotional and advertising support items for Dettol, Jik, Harpic, Strepsils, Gaviscon and other RB Nigeria products). Production of Beach Umbrellas from scratch for Harpic distributors. African Consumer, 2011 till date (Supply of branded promotional and advertising support items for Dabur toothpaste). Creation, Updating, Launching and Relaunching of the Life-Changing Sales Academy course curriculum – (2018 till date)- over 250 impactful lessons created and edited

“I have had several a-ha moments, one of my a-ha moments that I can’t forget in a hurry was when Chi Limited paid me a deposit to produce kitted uniforms for all their staff, it was in cash in 2009, I saw money and was scared. “I would have loved to start earlier than I did, that’s what I would love to change if I had my way,” she stated.

Toyin Akaninyene Udoabba formerly known as Toyin Akan is a well-seasoned sales coach, sales strategist and digital marketing expert. She started Naijasalesmaker to help business owners in Africa to develop marketing and sales strategies that will help them accelerate their business growth.

“I give 100% money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with my services. I do this because I am confident, after having worked with thousands of business owners globally and received amazing reviews.