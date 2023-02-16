MDCN increases ESUCOM graduation quota to 120, re-accredits College

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, has increased the graduation qouta of the Enugu State University College of Medicine, ESUCOM, to 120.

The Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, made the disclosure at Agbani on Wednesday during the first paperless Senate Meeting of the University.

He equally announced that ESUCOM, has successfully scaled through the accreditation process of the MDCN, adding that the University Management would complete few fundamental things required by the Council in order to further increase the qouta to 150.

“We have successfully completed the re-accreditation of ESUT College of Medicine and our quota has increased from 50 to 120. The Council equally asked us to complete a few fundamental things within six months in order to further increase the qouta to 150.

“We are committed to that now that the Council has told us what to do. We shall do everything humanly possible to meet up to that expectation to increase the qouta to 150. We are expecting another delegation from the Medical Laboratory Sciences to re-accredit that Department. It is equally our hope that we are going to raise the quota from 35 to something reasonable,” Prof Okolie said.

The Registrar of MDCN, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, who spoke when he led the accreditation team to ESUT, said the accreditation became necessary in order to enable the University continue to train Medical Doctors.

He further said the regulation was to ensure that the necessary facilities were in place for doctors’ training in order to guarantee the health of the public when they start practising.