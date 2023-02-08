MC Oluomo leads support for Tinubu in Atlanta

.

Wife of the head of Lagos Parks and Gardens, Mr Musiliu Akinsanya otherwise known as MC Oluomo yesterday led Nigerians in Diaspora on a rally supporting the Tinubu/Shettima presidency at Riverdale City Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The town hall meeting which was hosted by some loyalists of Tinubu was led by Alhaja Adewunmi Akinsanya, Mr Adewale Jafojo (Director of Mobilisation Directorate, APC-USA Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council), Chief Bolaji Oduleye, Chief Nana Yekini, Chief Azeem Adewale, Mrs Ayo Aderibigbe and Otunba Saheed Ashogbon.

In her address, Akinsanya, charged followers of Tinubu to give their total support to his presidential ambition, saying “No one else among the present crop of leaders possesses the kind of undeniable passion for Nigeria like Tinubu”.

On his part, Mr Adewale Jafojo said, “Nigerians in Diaspora should be able to vote during elections irrespective of which country they are from. The campaign promises of Asiwaju is to create that platform where Nigerians abroad can participate in electioneering anywhere in the world.”

He reiterated that the rally is to ring out an alert to Nigerians about the momentum of the 2023 General Election and to encourage Nigerians in Diaspora to reach out to their loved ones back home to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates.

Also speaking, former President, Eko Club International, Prince Zainudeen Aromire urged Nigerians home and abroad to come together to decide who takes charge of the affairs of our nation.