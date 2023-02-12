Mayor of Urhoboland commends Amnesty boss, urges extension of tenure

.

The Interim Co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, General Barry Ndiomu, has been commended for his laudable programmes and policies since he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Commending the Coordinator, the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanakpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro in a statement issued in Abuja, Sunday called on the incoming new administration to consider the extension of the tenure of the Amnesty boss saying, there is a new lease of life among beneficiaries of the programme since the retired Army Chief took over the administrative leadership of the programme.

Akpodoro, realising the possibility of change of guard in that office by the incoming administration called on the would-be-next President of the country to consider the interests of the ex-militants, youths and persons in the Niger Delta region whose lives have been given a better meaning owing to the life changing programmes and policies being driven by the incumbent Coordinator, a development he noted has brought succour to the beneficiaries of the programme.

According to the vociferous Mayor, Major General Ndiomu’s since resumption in office has taken the training of ex-militants beyond what it used to be while he opened the office for representatives of beneficiaries and critical stakeholders and also take on issues concerning them seriously without let or hindrance adding that, it has never been that good before.

Describing the Coordinator as erudite and a driver of equity, Akpodoro stated that Ndiomu is a nationalist and a patriotic Nigerian who works round the clock to ensure that beneficiaries smile at all times saying, he pays beneficiaries as at when due without anyone left out.

According to the Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government, Delta State-born Mayor who noted that the people of Niger Delta are happy with the current administrator who he said has been working assiduously to achieve the aims of the programmes in terms of training and development of regional youths adding that his tenure so far has been peaceful without any agitation real or imagined among ex-militants who he said now see protests against the office as a thing of the past.

As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration winds down, the Mayor urge the new government to consider the imperatives of leaving the Coordinator to administer the programme so as to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the region noting that Ndiomu is a conflict communications and resolution expert who speaks truth to power.

In his judgement, Akpodoro rated the Ijaw-born administrator as the best thing to happen to the Amnesty Programme saying, under his administration scholarships are being paid to beneficiaries regularly while issues are also solved amicably as against the rancorous managements of the past.

He stressed further that, if retained beyond this government, Idiom has so much more to offer. As a detribalised Nigerian, the coordinator he added treats everyone equally , noting that in the past, beneficiaries were given preferential treatments over one another. His management has ensured equity, transparency, and accountability based strictly on honesty and responsibility. “Ndiomu knows his salt, and he manages the organisation in a manner that promotes peace among beneficiaries. The next government should consider the plight of the region by retaining him in office.

“As this administration winds down, it is therefore imperative to put the interest of the region first and that would mean retaining this workaholic gentleman who perfectly fits into the description of a top notch in all he does. This he has proven in his management, and I called for his stay beyond Buhari’s administration,” the Mayor stated, as he called on all beneficiaries of the programme to support the Coordinator to succeed.