Maureen Allagoa appointed NSITF MD/CEO as FG reconstitutes board

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-constitution and placement of a new 11-man management board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, with Mrs Maureen Allagoa, appointed the fund’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO.



In a statement by the Supervisory Ministry, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chief Emmanuel Nwosu was named Chairman of the Board.



The statement by the Director, of Press & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, the development “is in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.



“The tripartite management board was reconstituted based on the provisions of the Act and following the expiration of the tenure of the former Chairman and non-executive members of the Board.



“Appointed as Chairman of the Board is Chief Emmanuel Nwosu, Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (FNITP), a seasoned urban planning and management expert who is the immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission,



“The new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, is Mrs Maureen Allagoa, a lawyer and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration, FCIA. Allagoa is the immediate former Executive Director, Administration, with broad experience in many blue chip companies. She replaces the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Michael Akabogu who was removed for alleged forgery of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and low productivity.



“Modu Gana retained his position as Executive Director/Member in the new board while Dr Gabriel O.C. Okenwa fills the position of Executive Director (Administration)/Member.



Adedeji Babatunde Adegoke was appointed as the Executive Director (Finance & Investment)/Member. He was promoted from General Manager Investment to Executive Director to fill the vacancy occasioned by the death of Mrs Temitope Caroline Akinwale, the immediate past Executive Director of Finance and Investment.

The other new members of the board are Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu and Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, both representing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and two representatives of Nigeria Employees Consultative Forum (NECA), Mr Taiwo Adeniyi (the President, NECA) and Mrs Celine Oni (Director, Learning and Development/Projects, NECA).

Representing the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the reconstituted board is Lauretta Nneka Adaogu, the Director of, the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department in the ministry. The board also includes a nominee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a member.



The new Managing Director and Executive Directors assumed their respective positions and duties with immediate effect from February 6, 2023.

The new full management board will be inaugurated by the Minister of Labour and Employment as soon as the security and other clearance processes of its memberships are completed by the security agencies and other affected bodies, on a date to be announced soon.”