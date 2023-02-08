Match skills with opportunities to retain skilled workforce in-country —Adetola Salau, Adviser to LSG on STEM Education

Dr. Adetola Salau is the Founder of Carisma4U Educational Foundation, a platform that advocates for STEM education by organizing programs to help young people embrace STEM subjects as critical tools for improving lives and driving development.

As a social innovator and educator passionate about applying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills to break the cycle of poverty in Africa and most especially Nigeria, she is driven by the desire to prepare students in Africa for the future and does this by teaching them how to innovate solutions that will propel their economic prosperity.

With various degrees from top Universities in New York, she is part of a global focus group at the Smithsonian Science Education Center relating to STEM Education for Sustainable Development (STEM4SD.) She is also a Moving Worlds Institute Fellow and the author of ten books on STEM education, including ‘Re-engineering Minds for Innovative Thinking’ and ‘Future Readiness in Education, as well as a contributor to several journals and opinion eds.

In January 2020, she was appointed a Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria. In this interview with BL, she speaks on her role as she partners with stakeholders in various settings to solve challenges in the education space, particularly by infusing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) into the academic curriculum.

What would you describe as the best approach to enable girl children to get attracted to STEM courses?

There are lots of ways that we can encourage girls to pursue STEM careers: they may have been discouraged by their teachers, peers or simply fear of STEM subjects. This could be reversed by providing access to STEM activities, clubs, and events that aid their learning more about STEM and its relevance to their lives. They are more likely to pursue STEM subjects if they feel welcome and supported in their learning at school and outside school. By creating a positive and inclusive learning environment, we can help girls in becoming more confident and engaged with STEM subjects. At times it’s because girls don’t identify with them. They see it as alien to being feminine.

By introducing girls to role models who are successful in STEM careers, we aid them to see myriads of possibilities.

Would you say that the Nigerian system is responsible for the way STEM courses are being handled in higher institutions of learning?

Unfortunately, learning in lots of our African universities still occurs in lecture halls and prizes the ability to regurgitate what has been largely learnt. Research from Nobel Prize winning Physicist Carl Wieman shows that this is an ineffective way of learning. Effective learning requires three factors: First, the ability of students to reflect upon what they are learning. Second, true learning happens when students stop being passive receivers of information and become active explorers. Third, learning occurs during applications of theories.

I always tell people that I love project-based learning to pieces because I have discovered that as the best way to test a student’s comprehension of what they are doing. Actually working on an activity, receiving feedback about it, re-strategizing and re-doing it also builds neural pathways for retrieval and association.

However, it is important to note that educational systems around the world face many challenges when it comes to promoting and supporting STEM education. Some common challenges include a lack of funding, insufficient teacher training and resources, and inadequate infrastructure.

Universities are the launching pad for a society’s aspirations. African universities must produce future-ready leaders who will solve the continent’s problems.

What are the effective ways of adding Value to the delivery of STEM in higher institutions of learning?

By partnering with companies and organizations in STEM fields, higher education institutions can provide students with real-world experience and help them to develop the skills that are in demand in the job market. Lots of students learn best through hands-on experiences and STEM education is no exception. Higher education institutions can provide students with opportunities to work on real-world problems, conduct research, or participate in internships and other experiential learning opportunities. This is something that I am working hard to create opportunities for our students in our public schools in my role as the political aide to the Governor of Lagos State on Education.

Could there be a proper way of making STEM attractive in schools?

I have never subscribed to a singular way of doing things, there are various ways we can tune students into STEM. From my experience incorporating activities such as labs, field trips, and projects can be effective. Providing students with access to resources such as computers, software, and scientific equipment can help to engage them in STEM learning. Going beyond infrastructure, a bigger part of STEM engagement is the mindset of students- working on how they think about problems/challenges/opportunities around them. Ensuring that STEM education is inclusive and welcoming to all students, regardless of their background or identity, can help increase participation and success in STEM fields.

Hunting for jobs can be frustrating as Nigeria’s system does not enable most graduates to practice their desired skills, hence the search for so-called greener pastures, locally known as ‘JAPA’. As an experienced STEM expert, what solution would you proffer to enable Nigeria and Nigerians to gain the right STEM approach?

One potential solution is to focus on training and education programs that help graduates develop the skills that are in demand in the job market. This could include technical skills, such as programming or data analysis, as well as soft skills, such as communication and problem-solving. The private sector can also play a role in addressing the skills gap. Companies can invest in training and development programs for their employees, or partner with educational institutions to help develop curricula that better prepares students for the workforce. Finally, it may be helpful to improve resources and support for job seekers in Nigeria. This could include job search websites, career counseling services and networking events, to help connect job seekers with job opportunities. Focus on boosting skills and creating an enabling environment in a nutshell.

Tell us about the Carisma4U Educational Foundation and how it is impacting lives.

Carisma4U is an organization that focuses on the transformation of the educational system, especially STEM education in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. We are involved in consensus creation, orientation, and adaptation of STEM educational pedagogy of our target institutions.

What are the duties and responsibilities that your position as the SSA on Education to

Gov. Sanwo-Olu entail?

I have been overseeing the STEAMUP Lagos project. It was designed under the auspices of my office as an intervention that incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Its goal is to infuse the ideals of a globally unified STEAM curriculum; making learning fun, accessible, sustainable, relatable to learners, while imbibing in them critical thinking ability, problem identification & solving skills, collaboration and creativity in designing solutions to identified challenges in society. This project is designed to cultivate the worldwide STEAM pedagogy into the THEMES agenda as part of the mandate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised the people of Lagos on ensuring quality education is delivered and meets global standards.

What footprint would you be leaving behind as SSA?

The achievements of the STEAMUP Lagos Intervention are as follows; Sea Hub Training program by GIZ, 2nd National Sea Hub Exhibition and Competition 2022- Lagos State emerged as winners and 2nd place respectively. Also Most Creative Business Plan award. Lagos State Students Entrepreneurship Activity Hub Exhibition and Competition by GIZ. STEAM Drone and Artificial Intelligence Training and Workshops. Africa’s First Drone Soccer Competition with the US Consulate Lagos. STEM Princess Bootcamp (Epe, Yaba and Agege (more planned in other areas across the State). Girls in STEM initiative- in partnership with Open Data Access Centers and the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce, among others.