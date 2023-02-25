Massive voters turnout, brisk business in Abuja polling units

–Women provide free food, drinks for voters in Kubwa

—Another rents Chairs for N100

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

There were massive turn out of voters in Abuja as Nigerians came out to vote at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is as a group of women at the Polling Unit O26, Open Space Dreamy Academy, Omega Paint Road, Kubwa provided free food and drinks for voters during the presidential and national assembly elections.

At the polling units monitored in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja, voters defiled the scorching sun to perform their civic duties.

Enough sheds were not provided to provide shelter for the voters in some polling units making some smart persons to take advantage for brisk business.

At the 026 Polling Units, Dreamy Academy, the women that provided free food and drinks refused to disclose their names, they said it was their own contribution to ensure that the electorate came out to vote.

One of them said, “This is for humanity and to encourage people to participate. Some of them came out since morning without eating anything and they may decide to go if they get hungry.

“So we just decided to ensure to encourage them so that they will stay back and vote,”

However, within the vicinity where some women provided free food for the voters, plastic chairs appeared from nowhere and were being rented to crowd of voters who have become exhausted standing in the sun at N100 per unit.

The group mounted a canopy where they kept the plastic chairs for hire and they were patronized by the voters, who are determined to perform their civic responsibility.

Security agents have a tough time curtailing the voters as lines demarcated were being flagrantly crossed causing apprehension.

An officer of the Nigeria. Security and Civil Defence Corps who volunteered comments on condition of anonymity disclosed that they have requested for reinforcement of security to prevent any

eventuality.

As at the time of filling this report, the exercise was going smoothly.