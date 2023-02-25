Massive turnout of voters in Abia

Accreditation to commence at unit EC30B on 21 Road, Festac town at 9.51am

By Steve Oko

There was massive turn out of voters in Abia State for the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

As early as 7 am enthusiastic voters had started thronging the various polling units in the state.

At Amuzukwu Girls Secondary School Umuahia, the state capital, about 1000 enthusiastic voters had gathered at the centre that has about 14 polling units waiting for the arrival of INEC officials.

The late arrival of INEC officials and voting material was a major challenge but that not withstanding, voters waited patiently.

INEC officials arrived the centre by 10 am , and upon inquiry, blamed their late arrival on transport and logistic challenges