Massive Turnout as Nkanu South, Asu Nkanu pledge 100 per cent votes to Mbah, Enugu PDP

Peter Mbah

…It’s a new dawn – Council Chairman

…I’ll justify your trust – Mbah

The people of Nkanu South and ASU Nkanu Development Centers in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have pledged their support to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and other PDP candidates, saying the party has given Nkanu East a sense of belonging by choosing one of their own as the party’s governorship flag bearer.

The people, who massed up at Mburubu and Nara, venues of the grand finale of the town hall meetings by the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Nkanu South and Asu Nkanu, respectively, appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting Nkanu East to produce the next governor of Enugu State.

They pledged 100 per cent of their votes to Mbah, not only because he is their son, but also someone who had excelled in both the public and private sector and had a great plan for Enugu State.

Speaking, the Council Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, said: “We want to appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Enugu PDP for this historic opportunity to produce the next governor of Enugu State, by the grace of God. We also thank our son, Dr. Mbah, for making himself available for this onerous service and we are convinced that it’s the beginning of a new dawn for the people of Enugu State”.

Also speaking, former Secretary to the Government of Enugu State and Chairman of Enugu State Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools Management Board, Dr. Gabriel Ajah, said the people of Nkanu South had resolved to deliver 100 per cent of their votes to Dr. Mbah and the PDP.

“All the stakeholders and leaders of Nkanu South met and we resolved that 100 per cent of our votes will go to Dr. Mbah and all PDP candidates. Anything short of that is not acceptable”, Ajah reiterated.

On his part, the Deputy Director, Mainstream Media, Enugu PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, described the town hall meeting as a moment of thanksgiving to the PDP for the numerous opportunities it had given to Nkanu South and Nkanu people in general.

He said: “This event is for us one of appreciation and thanksgiving for all the opportunities the PDP has given to the people of Nkanu South. There is no time to count the number of projects and appointment made possible by the PDP in this area either through the state government or through various PDP legislators. So, it is a pay back time because one good turn deserves another”.

At Nara, former deputy governors of the state, Dr. Sunday Onyebuchi and Bishop Ralph Nwoye, called on the people to ensure they translate their joy and gratitude to votes by collecting their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and voting en masse on election days.

Other speakers, including Member representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji; former Council Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Nwobodo; business mogul, Barr. Joshua Mbah; State Youth Leader of the PDP, Hon. Patrick Okoh; Member representing Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor; House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Okey Mbah; Administrators of Nkanu South and Asu Nkanu, Hon. James Oji and Hon. Emma Edeh; and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Peter Mbah Grassroots Movement, Engr. Lawrence Ezeh; Chairman, Nkanu East PDP, Prince Emeka Nwatu, among others, described Mbah as the best man for the job at a time of enormous national challenges and reiterated the people’s support for him and all PDP candidates.

The Enugu State PDP Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, said the party had given the people of Nkanu East the highest gift by ceding the governorship ticket to them and said it was up to the people to make a loud statement with their votes.

Also, at the palace of the traditional ruler of Umuawalagu, Nara, Igwe Ezeudo Abel Nwobodo, the royal fathers of the autonomous communities of Nara Unataeze, who presented ofo staff, the Igbo symbol of authority and justice, to Mbah, described Nkanu East as a local government in dire need of development, noting that Mbah’s emergence as the PDP governorship candidate was a prayer answered.

Responding, Dr. Mbah appreciated the people for the massive turnout, describing it as a show of gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi and the people of Enugu State as well as an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him, the deputy governorship candidate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and other PDP candidates. He promised to justify the trust reposed in him.

Reiterating his resolve to grow Enugu from the present $4.4 billion economy to a $30 billion economy, Mbah said: “I know our people are predominantly farmers and we are blessed with rich, arable lands. But besides transforming our agriculture, we will take it even a notch higher by catalysing agro-allied processing industries in all the senatorial zones to capture the value chain in production such as harvesting, processing, packaging, storage and export.

“We will expand our sphere of generating revenues by tapping into the energy and mineral resources. We’ll revamp dormant industries and scale up production in the state.

“We will fight insecurity by transforming ungoverned spaces to productive spaces and through technology and job creation to ensure that our youths are positively and productively engaged”, he stated.