Massive rallies in North-West pointer to Tinubu victory — Lukman

Dr Salihu Lukman, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice- Chairman, North-West, has said that the success recorded at the party’s North-West rallies is a pointer to victory for Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate.

Lukman, the immediate past Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while appreciating the party’s members and supporters in the zone.

“Kebbi APC presidential rally on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, concluded this phase of the party’s presidential campaign rallies in all the seven states of the North-West.

“We want to thank all our people in the North-West for coming out in all our rallies in all the seven states to demonstrate support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He noted that members of the party in the states that visited the zone and came out to demonstrate mass support for it and all its candidates.

Lukman thanked the party’s members and reaffirmed its commitment and that of its leaders to its candidates to continue to provide honest, sincere and responsive leadership.

“In particular, we want to thank and congratulate all our party leadership at all levels in the North-West Zone for the hard work and for maintaining a united front throughout this phase of the campaign.

“We want to also commend and appreciate all our party members and supporters for coming out in mass to all campaign rallies.

“Similarly, we congratulate all our candidates for their ability to lead the mobilisation of party members, supporters and other citizens ahead of the 2023 elections,” he said.

Lukman added that part of what must be acknowledged was the fact that across the seven states in the North-West, APC leaders and candidates had been able to reconcile with all party leaders and members.

He said they had accordingly resolved all the challenges arising from internal party contests leading to the emergence of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Lukman said that the ability of the party’s leaders to reconcile and forge a united front in the North-West Zone was largely responsible for all the successful rallies in all seven states.

He acknowledged the successful campaign rallies and activities of the party’s candidates across the seven states.

This, he said, was responsible for the increasing level of confidence of citizens in the party and its candidates and the large defection of political leaders from other opposition parties to the APC.

Lukman added that the defectors included the Jigawa governorship candidate of the Labour Party and serving commissioners in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Sokoto State.

“All these are signs of victory for the APC in the North-West for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the presidential election of Feb. 25, and all our candidates for National Assembly.

“It also signposts victory in the governorship and State Assembly elections in all the seven states of North-West.

“We are very confident that with Allah’s blessing, all the seven states of the North-West, including Sokoto State, will be APC states as of May 29, 2023.

“As we move to election day, Feb. 25, 2023, we are confident that our leaders in all the seven states of North-West will give all necessary guidance to party members, candidates, and all party supporters.

“We call on all members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) from the zone to join all our party leaders at state levels to ensure effective mobilisation of voters on election day,” he said.

He reminded party members that in the end, election victory would be at the polling unit.

He expressed optimism that the APC North-West presidential rally had affirmed that North-West was APC and APC was North-West.

“We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency.

“In sha Allah, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the Feb. 25, 2023, presidential election in North-West and will be returned eventually as president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.