Mass rejection awaits parties without respect for Abia charter of equity in guber choice – Youths

By Steve Oko

Abia Reformation Movement, a group of patriotic Abia youths, has vowed to mobilize voters in the state against all political parties that disregarded Abia Charter of Equity in their choice of governorship candidate.

The group said that the charter of equity which recommended power rotation among the major blocs in the state should not be disrupted as it guarantees peace and mutual trust in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Umuaha, Leader of the group, Comrade Ibeabuchi Kalu, insisted that power should rotate back to Abia North in 2023 in the spirit of equity and justice and in keeping with the Charter of Equity.

He argued that power should return to Abia North where it started from in 1999 having gone round all three senatorial districts in the state.

The group accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of colluding with some other political parties to “destroy power rotation and ensure that power is retained by Ukwa la Ngwa beyond 2023”, in gross violation of the charter of equity put in place by the founding fathers of the state.

“Patriotic Abia youths can no longer stay by the sides and watch selfish leaders under various proclivities to continue to destroy our ancient landmarks and heritage in the name of politics of divide and rule and in the process tend to revise and rewrite history”, the group declared.

Reading from a prepared text, Kalu said:”The conspiracy between the incumbent government of the PDP and some other political parties, like LP, YPP, et al, in collaboration with some revisionist groups like Ukwa la Ngwa and their cohorts to keep power from rotating back to Abia North is selfish, divisive, clannish, retrogressive, dishonorable, wicked and unacceptable to the generality of Abians of all divides and across political spectrum.

“This, if allowed will enthrone anarchy, chaos, tribal hatred, divisiveness and underdevelop the state. This must be resisted by all patriotic Abians.

“We can no longer watch as revisionist group like Ukwa la Ngwa and their cohorts who enjoy State sponsorship take up the task of re-drawing and re-writing history leading to repartitioning our ancient landmarks to give unearned and unsolicited dominance to a section of the Abia geopolitical entity.”

ARM urged “Abians of good conscience to resist the PDP clannish rule that has cast the Abia Charter of Equity under the moving bus by massively voting against the PDP and other political parties that fielded governorship candidates not from Abia North extraction.”

” The tendency to foist another Ngwa man to continue after Okezie Victor Ikpeazu is unacceptable. Proactive steps must be taken to return the state back to the template created by our founding fathers who fought for the creation of Abia State.”

The group urged progressive Abians to jettison party affiliations and primordial sentiments and support power shift to Abia North to preserve the sanctity of Abia Charter of Equity.

“We are calling Abians to come together irrespective of political parties and join us to return the government back to Abia North through the Abia Charter of Equity already negotiated for us by our founding fathers.

“Abians of all divide must say no to PDP and the other political parties together with their collaborators with whom they are today trying to destroy the fabrics of peaceful coexistence in the State. Abia State does not belong to the PDP. Enough is Enough.

ARM hinted on the possibility of a consensus candidate emerging from among governorship candidates of Abia North extraction in the coming days.