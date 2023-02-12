Masari directs continue usage of old naira notes in Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has directed all the banks and business communities in the state to continue to accept the old Naira notes of 1000, 500 and 200 as legal tender in all transactions while awaiting the supreme court’s final verdict on the matter.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika, conveyed the directive in a statement on Sunday.

As seen in the statement, the Katsina Governor said the directive is premised on the disclosure by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that the Federal Government has respected the supreme court Judgment on the new naira notes and will wait until the 15th February 2023 to determine the continued or otherwise usage of the old currency.

The statement reads:

“It has come to the notice of the State Government under the able leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari that banks and marketers are no longer accepting old Naira notes in the state.

“In view of this, His Excellency, the Governor has directed that marketers and banks should continue accepting old naira notes as until 15 February 2023, pending the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the Matter.

“The Governor, therefore, directs all banks and business communities in the State to respect the rule of law and continue to accept all transactions involving the old notes.

“The Governor also urges all and sundry in the state to abide by this directive to ensure peace, harmony and tranquillity in the State.”