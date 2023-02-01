Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

By Ada Osadebe

Hollywood actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have revealed that they will team up once more for a new installment of the “Bad Boys” series.

Smith recorded himself in his car as he approached Lawrence’s home in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“Is it about that time? Bad Boy! It’s official. You know what it is. Bad Boys ‘Four’ life baby,” they declared View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

No details about the start of production or additional casting were immediately disclosed.

Read also: BNXN features Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez in new song ‘Gwagalada’

The pair’s blockbuster cop comedy, Bad Boys, was released in 1995. Hit sequels followed in 2003 and 2020.

The original ‘Bad Boy’ movie, directed by Michael Bay, was produced in 1995. It earned $141 million worldwide.

The 2003 sequel ‘Bad Boys II’ totaled $273 million while ‘Bad Boys for Life’ in 2020 outgrossed the previous two entries combined.

The action-comedy movie talks about two American narcotics police officers who are committed to ending the reign of drug dealers in their city

In the last sequel, the two officers faced off against a mother-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc in their city.

According to Deadline, the new film is in early pre-production. It added that the third movie’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct the fourth.