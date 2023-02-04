Man sets wife ablaze for delaying preparing his food

.

* Suspect arrested in Benin Republic three months after

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Ogun has arrested 46-year-old Hassan Azeez, who went into hiding after setting his wife ablaze for delaying in preparing his food.

The incident occurred on October 22, 2022, in the Ibogun area of Ogun State.

The suspect was traced to the Benin Republic where he was apprehended on January 22, 2023.

During interrogation he blamed his indulgence on the handiwork of Satan, adding that it was orchestrated by anger.

He stated that he returned home that fateful day hungry and directed his wife, Olayinka Hassan, to prepare food for him.

Rather than do his bidding, he said she continued washing his dirty clothes.

According to him,” I was angry and poured petrol on her. I didn’t know it would get to that extent. Satan pushed me to do it through anger. I am very sorry”.

A spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest, said, the incident was reported at the Ibogun divisional headquarters by the victim’s father.

He added that the victim was rushed to a hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State where she has been undergoing treatment.

According to Oyeyemi, ” The DPO Ibogun division, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. But before getting there, the suspect had escaped.

“Since then, operatives have been on his trail until January 22, 2023, when he was eventually apprehended.

“When asked whose clothes the woman was washing, he confessed that it was his clothes.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution