By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— A yet-to-be identified man, yesterday, escaped lynching at Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The middle-aged man, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, was apprehended by some traders, who claimed he was using fake new N1000 notes to buy things in the market.

The traders claimed that the suspect had in his possession over N1.3 million of the said cash, which he was using to purchase items from traders.

The traders, who suspected the notes to be counterfeit, pounced on him till the intervention of the market executives.

One of the traders in the market, Rachael Jabin, claimed that the money the suspect had on him was fake, adding that he used it to buy many things from different shops.

The traders, according to her, had apprehended the suspect, but that the market executives rescued him from the mob.

However, when contact, spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the matter had not been reported to the police.

But, the leadership of the market said they rescued a young man who was accused of using new fake N1000 notes in the market from mob action.

Chairman of Disciplinary Committee of the market, Ibe Athinatus, said he saw the man with N1000 new notes, but the traders, who made accusation against the man refused to follow him (executives) to the Police station for official report.