Man disowned over career choice reunites with father

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Nigerian man identified as Moses Amiebenomo has reunited with his father, 15 years after he was disowned for choosing carpentry as career choice over study of medicine.

Moses who is popularly known as Celebrity Carpenter had appeared on human right TV Abuja in a programme, Brekete Family where he solicited for his father’s forgiveness for disobeying him.

He revealed that his father wanted him to study medicine and surgery and become a doctor, but he had a high preference for carpentry.

Moses said he knew his father’s choice for medicine was for him to be happy, but passion had him opt for carpentry.

He further explained that his choice for carpentry has opened many doors of opportunities for him in life.

He, however, expressed regret over failure to pay a visit to his father when he needed him the most.

“I am not a bad boy, I don’t smoke or drink, I don’t keep bad friends, steal or do fraud and I have touched lives through the carpentry work I am doing”, he stated.

Moses begged his father to forgive and accept him back, urging Nigerians to assist him in appealing to his father for his forgiveness.

Following this appeal, he later shared a video of himself and his father talking and laughing together, in what seemed like a sweet reunion.

“After 15 years I have reunited with my father, and I just found out he is a Liverpool fan like myself, blood is thicker than water”, he said in a post on Instagram.