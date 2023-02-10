Man City innocent of EPL financial breach allegations – Guardiola

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City head coach, Pep Guardiola, believes that his side are not guilty of the allegations made against them over 100 breaches in the financial fair play rules by the Premier League.

Guardiola responded to the critics implying for the club to be expelled from the English top division, as he also warned the other EPL teams that insinuated the same opinion to “be careful.”

The current case could take up to four years before any punishment will be given to the blue side of Manchester, according to the club website on Friday.

The “big six” of the League and a few other clubs have reportedly hinted that the Manchester side should be given undesirable punishment.

Rumors have been flying around saying that Guardiola will excuse himself from the Etihad if the club is found guilty of the 100 breaches, but the Spaniard confirmed he will be there even if they are to crawl back from EFL league two.

The 52-year-old made the disclosure in a press interview ahead of City’s EPL weekend tie against Aston Villa

“My first thought is we’re already being condemned. It’s the same with UEFA, we were already condemned. The club proved we were completely innocent. You know on what side I am,” he said

“We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have already been sentenced.

“What is going to happen, I don’t know. We think we have good lawyers and I we are going to defend our position. Time will depend on what happens. We will see what a judge, the Premier League decides. In the same way with UEFA, we are innocent.

“In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“UEFA’s sentence wasn’t even that. It is now down to the lawyers of both sides to defend one side and the other one. It will be longer than one month, two months, and three months.

“We know what happened with UEFA and we will see that.

When the Ex-Barcelona gaffer was asked about rival clubs considering that the 8-time champions should be kicked out of the league, he said it was hard to give a response.

“It is difficult for me to answer this question. I don’t know. They open a precedent right now,” Guardiola replied.

“Be careful in the future because many clubs make suggestions and we have been accused. I can have an opinion, but what do fans think? I don’t know. It is obvious the fans want to push us out of the competition.

“They believe we didn’t behave properly.”

Manchester City will continue its push for the EPL title and continue their football normally at least till the case is over and they recognize their fate.