Man City face points deduction, expulsion for violating financial rules

By Biodun Busari

Manchester City have been allegedly accused of breaching financial rules and face points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

According to TalkSport, Premier League has charged Pep Guardiaola’s side with more than 100 charges following the release of the statement from 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 season.

The Premier League made a four-year investigation into the finances of the blue side of the Manchester.

A range of penalties could be imposed at the Etihad outfit if they have found guilty of the charges, including a points penalty or even expulsion.

The club are alleged to have flouted league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position.”

The Premier League disclosed that the correct financial information required related to “revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.”

Manchester City’s second set of breaches relate to alleged breaking of rules “requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager.”

This is related to seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13, when Roberto Mancini was in charge of the club.

These breaches also refers to requirements for a club to include full details of player remuneration within the relevant contracts, for the seasons 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive.

There are also alleged violations that link to failure to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations, which relates from 2013/14 to 2017/18