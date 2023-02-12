Man City beat Aston Villa to push titles hopes

.

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to lessen the gap between them and first-position Arsenal.

Rodri netted the first goal for the home side in the 4th minute, and Gundogan doubled their money in the 39th minute.

Mahrez then scored from a spot kick to make it three for City just before half-time.

Ollie Watkins scored the away’s side consolation goal in the 61st minute to end the scoring in a match the Blues dominated and desperately needed for their title ambitions.

The win against Villa is the 13th consecutive win for the Cityzen’s at home. The victory also ended Unai Emery’s side winning streak away from Villa Park.

Guardiola’s men’s next game will be the fixture of the season when they host the Gunners on Wednesday.