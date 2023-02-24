Man bags 1 year jail term for insulting father

A magistrates’ court in Jos, Plateau State, on Thursday, sentenced a 35-year-old man, Fwangmun Danung, to a year in prison for insulting and intimidating his father.

The Magistrate, Tapmwa Gotep, sentenced Danung after he pleaded guilty.

The magistrate sentenced him to six months for insulting his father with an option of N10,000 fine and another six months without a fine option for intimidating his father.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Frank Alex, told the court that on December 26, 2022, the defendant dragged his father out of the house and called him a useless and irresponsible man, and also threatened to burn down the house if the father did not “settle” him with N200,000

The offense, he noted, was punishable under Sections 377 and 379 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.